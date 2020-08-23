Bayern Múnich vs. PSG: así se vive la final de la Champions en redes sociales
Medios deportivos, periodistas y las cuentas oficiales de los equipos, no ocultan la ansiedad a pocas horas de que se juegue el duelo decisivo por levantar la 'Orejona'.
A esta hora la expectativa del mundo está centrada en la final de la Champions League entre PSG y Bayern Múnich. Los franceses esperan levantar la 'Orejona' por primera vez en su historia, mientras que los alemanas buscan ampliar su palmarés en la competición su sexto título.
🔴 Perfection from Kimmich. Clinical from Coman.— #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020
Advantage Bayern! 👊#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/w6MLVTUlC3
⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 23, 2020
⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ TOOOOOOOOOOOOR ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽
♦ #PSGFCB | 0:1 #UCLfinal ♦ pic.twitter.com/CmtZv2nguC
📸 #PSGFCB #MissionLis6on #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/RX7Jcw830f— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 23, 2020
0-0 à la pause. Un mot à retenir : TENSION.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) August 23, 2020
𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙕 𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙄𝙎, tout reste à faire !#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/0fSQzI3BbE
⛔ @Manuel_Neuer— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 23, 2020
♦ #PSGFCB | 0:0 #UCLfinal ♦ pic.twitter.com/Scft2Xfvpf
𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 𝗪𝗘 𝗚𝗢! 🤩— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020
🇫🇷 Paris 🆚 Bayern 🇩🇪#UCLfinal
¡El mensaje de aliento de nuestro guerrero @MarioAYepes! 🇨🇴#VamosParís ❤️💙 #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/E0zEQ2Fdhq— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) August 23, 2020
🔜🔥 #PSGFCB#WeAreParis ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/qQ0OPJuc8F— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_espanol) August 23, 2020
La une du journal L’Équipe de ce dimanche 23 août : https://t.co/V5e4mLOwkv #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/UaoH8Fqte5— L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) August 22, 2020
Keylor Navas titulaire contre le Bayern Munich, Marco Verratti sur le banc https://t.co/4p4VzmavCq pic.twitter.com/Ve8MGMQWNq— L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) August 23, 2020
⚽ #ChampionsLeague | Con la misma sutileza con la que perforaba redes, el mítico delantero brasileño considera que #Neymar debe estar más fino de cara al gol: https://t.co/hcPIe26AMM— Diario AS (@diarioas) August 23, 2020
⚽ #PSGBayern | Los parisinos buscan su primera #ChampionsLeague 1.300M€ después, pero los bávaros, con 44 goles en 10 partidos, arrasaron hasta ahora. Duelo Neymar-Lewandowski: https://t.co/24N9gHcShu— Diario AS (@diarioas) August 23, 2020
Faltan 3.5 horas #CHAMPIONSxESPN pic.twitter.com/0wZRqQDeb2— MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) August 23, 2020
⚽ Hablemos de fútbol. ⚽@fernandopalomo, @ESPNMarioKempes y @martinainstein se reunieron con nuestros fan clubs oficiales a hablar de la Gran Final.— FC Bayern München Español (@FCBayernES) August 23, 2020
📽 https://t.co/sFrm92DMwg
¡Apoyo en todas las esquinas del 🌎!#MissionLis6on #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/1wJBJ6PUzG
¡SE ACERCA! 🔥#MissionLis6on #UCLFinal #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/F9egnPgJcG— FC Bayern München Español (@FCBayernES) August 23, 2020
"Ultimately we've got results doing that, so we won't change too much on that score."— Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 23, 2020
Should @FCBayern play with a high line against @PSG_Inside tonight?
Quien quiera más información al respecto puede ver este ya mítico y legendario vídeo 👉 https://t.co/PDkxuAufWF https://t.co/YsdcJntKsa— MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) August 22, 2020
C'était le briefing avant #PSGBayern et évidemment... l'apparition de Neymar 👀 #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/yyRRxB077b— la chaine L'Équipe (@lachainelequipe) August 23, 2020
🙌🔥Mbappé, en busca de su primera Champions 🔝https://t.co/kMSegM5Rac #UCLFinal— MARCA (@marca) August 23, 2020
🗣️ Kylian Mbappé: "Manuel Neuer is one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the game."@PSG_English | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/snOW1OaEes— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020
🔵➕🔴 Pick your Paris - Bayern combined XI 👇#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/ncoomIbEMb— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020
🔴🔵 Ángel Di María to make history with Paris?#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/9DoWg5NI9O— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020
⏩ 7 years...— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2020
Lewy will have @Manuel_Neuer on his side this time 😅@FCBayernEN | #UCLfinal https://t.co/USH0vZmVzd pic.twitter.com/XHaDXlBxBN