60' | ⚽️ | NIENTE DI MENO, ALVARO?????? CHE GOOOOOOOOOOL!— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 4, 2020
STUPENDA rete di @AlvaroMorata che la mette nell'angolo a mezz'altezza dal limite. SPETTACOLO. Inizio di stagione 𝐏𝐀𝐙𝐙𝐄𝐒𝐂𝐎 per lui!!!#FerencvarosJuve [0-2] #JuveUCL
Powered by @officialpes
04:23 PM¡Gol de Juventus! Álvaro Morata anotó su segundo gol en el partido
04:04 PM¡Inició el segundo tiempo!
⏱ 46' | Here comes the second half, and HERE WE GO! Soar high Green Eagles!! 💚🦅#fradi #ftc #ferencvaros #FTCJuve #UCL— Ferencvárosi TC (@Fradi_HU) November 4, 2020
03:48 PM¡Finalizó el primer tiempo!
⏱ 45’+ HT | 0️⃣-1️⃣ | We’re through the first half. Put all you have in that second half!! 💚🤍— Ferencvárosi TC (@Fradi_HU) November 4, 2020
#fradi #ftc #ferencvaros #UCL #FTCJuve
03:37 PM¡Que cerca estuvo Cristiano Ronaldo!
35' | 😱 | OCCASIONISSIMA!— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 4, 2020
Che intesa fra @AlvaroMorata e @Cristiano!
Alvaro in area trova benissimo CR7 che viene anticipato proprio al momento del tiro!#FerencvarosJuve [0-1] #JuveUCL
03:28 PMEn 26 minutos Ferencváros se acercó al empate
⏱ 26’ | Zubkov shoots towards the net, but misses the target. #fradi #ftc #ferencvaros #UCL #FTCJuve— Ferencvárosi TC (@Fradi_HU) November 4, 2020
03:16 PM15 minutos de compromiso
⏱ 15’ | We get a corner #fradi #ftc #ferencvaros #UCL #FTCJuve— Ferencvárosi TC (@Fradi_HU) November 4, 2020
03:11 PM¡Gol de Juventus! Gran centro de Juan Guillermo Cuadrado para que Álvaro Morata anotara el primer gol
7' | ⚽️ | GOOOOOOOOOL! ANCORA AL-VA-RO!— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 4, 2020
Il nostro MVP di ottobre va ancora in gol! Azione sulla destra guidata da @Cuadrado, palla in mezzo, velo di @Cristiano e @AlvaroMorata è li. Pronto. Come sempre. ❤️#FerencvarosJuve [0-1] #JuveUCL pic.twitter.com/bvjFk9dW3F
03:02 PM¡Inició el partido!
KICK-OFF | 𝗤𝗨𝗜 𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗥𝗘 🇭🇺— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 4, 2020
Scendiamo in campo tutti insieme. FINO ALLA FINE ⚪⚫
LIVE MATCH 📲💻 https://t.co/tcHTGnTgmb#FerencvarosJuve #JuveUCL #ForzaJuve
02:46 PMEste es el once inicialista del Ferencváros
👥 | The Starting 1️⃣1️⃣#fradi #ftc #ferencvaros #UCL pic.twitter.com/cYwUwaiOEA— Ferencvárosi TC (@Fradi_HU) November 4, 2020
02:41 PMJuventus entra en calor para enfrentar a Ferencváros
Warm-up 🔛#FerencvarosJuve #JuveUCL pic.twitter.com/PIaNdtfGIb— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 4, 2020
02:18 PM¡Titular de Juventus!
Ore 21 ⏳— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 4, 2020
Si scende in campo!
E lo faremo così 👇🏻#FerencvarosJuve #JuveUCL pic.twitter.com/l1gDi3ugXJ
02:07 PMJuventus también llegó al escenario deportivo
Siamo arrivati! 💪#FerencvarosJuve #JuveUCL pic.twitter.com/ZSYWnPf7ud— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) November 4, 2020
02:02 PMLos locales ya están en el estadio
📍🏟 The team has arrived #fradi #ftc #ferencvaros #UCL pic.twitter.com/0htnzc7OMH— Ferencvárosi TC (@Fradi_HU) November 4, 2020