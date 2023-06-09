Palmarés de la Champions League, previo a la final Manchester City vs. Inter

El Manchester City pretende inscribir su nombre por primera vez en el palmarés de la Copa de Europa/Liga de Campeones, mientras que el Inter de Milán lucha por alcanzar su cuarto título, en la final que se disputará este sábado en Estambul.
El conjunto de Pep Guardiola disputará su segunda final en la máxima competición europea, tras perder la de la campaña 2020/21 ante el Chelsea por 1-0 en el estadio Do Dragao de Oporto (Portugal).
El Inter jugará su sexta final. Ganó en las temporadas 1963/64 (3-1 al Real Madrid), 1964/65 (1-0 al Benfica) y 2009/10 (2-0 al Bayern Múnich), y perdió en los cursos 1966/67 (1-2 con el Celtic) y 1971/72 (0-2 con el Ajax).
Publicidad
Se vencer igualará a cuatro coronas con el conjunto 'ajacied', a diez del rey del torneo, el Real Madrid, campeón la pasada campaña y que en la actual cayó en semifinales ante el propio Manchester City.
El cuadro madridista aventaja en siete títulos al Milan, segundo en el palmarés por delante de Bayern Múnich (6), Liverpool (6) y Barcelona (5).
España es el país con más triunfos (19) por delante de Inglaterra (14) e Italia (12), que no logra la victoria en la Champions desde que el Inter de Jose Mourinho se impuso al Bayern en el Santiago Bernabéu con un doblete del argentino Diego Milito.
Publicidad
Historial de la Copa de Europa/Liga de Campeones:
Año Sede Campeón Subcampeón Resultado
==== ===== ======== ========== ========
1955/56 - París / REAL MADRID (ESP) Stade Reims (FRA) 4-3
Publicidad
1956/57 - Madrid / REAL MADRID (ESP) Fiorentina (ITA) 2-0
1957/58 - Bruselas / REAL MADRID (ESP) Milan (ITA) 3-2
1958/59 - Stuttgart / REAL MADRID (ESP) Stade Reims (FRA) 2-0
Publicidad
1959/60 - Glasgow / REAL MADRID (ESP) Eintracht F. (ALE) 7-3
1960/61 - Berna / BENFICA (POR) Barcelona (ESP) 3-2
1961/62 - Ámsterdam / BENFICA (POR) Real Madrid (ESP) 5-3
1962/63 - Londres / MILAN (ITA) Benfica (POR) 2-1
Publicidad
1963/64 - Viena / INTER MILÁN (ITA) Real Madrid (ESP) 3-1
1964/65 - Milán / INTER MILÁN (ITA) Benfica (POR) 1-0
1965/66 - Bruselas / REAL MADRID (ESP) Partizán (YUG) 2-1
Publicidad
1966/67 - Lisboa / CELTIC (ESC) Inter Milán (ITA) 2-1
1967/68 - Londres / MANCHESTER U (ING) Benfica (POR) 4-1
1968/69 - Madrid / MILAN (ITA) Ajax (HOL) 4-1
1969/70 - Milán / FEYENOORD (HOL) Celtic (ESC) 2-1
Publicidad
1970/71 - Londres / AJAX (HOL) Panathinaikos(GRE) 2-0
1971/72 - Róterdam / AJAX (HOL) Inter Milán (ITA) 2-0
1972/73 - Belgrado / AJAX (HOL) Juventus (ITA) 1-0
Publicidad
1973/74 - Bruselas / BAYERN M.(ALE) (D) At. Madrid (ESP) 1-1/4-0
1974/75 - París / BAYERN M.(ALE) Leeds Utd. (ING) 2-0
1975/76 - Glasgow / BAYERN M.(ALE) Saint-Etienne (FRA)1-0
1976/77 - Roma / LIVERPOOL (ING) Borussia M. (ALE) 3-1
Publicidad
1977/78 - Londres / LIVERPOOL (ING) Brujas (BEL) 1-0
1978/79 - Múnich / NOTTINGHAM (ING) Malmoe (SUE) 1-0
1979/80 - Madrid / NOTTINGHAM (ING) Hamburgo (ALE) 1-0
Publicidad
1980/81 - París / LIVERPOOL (ING) Real Madrid (ESP) 1-0
1981/82 - Róterdam / ASTON VILLA (ING) Bayern M. (ALE) 1-0
1982/83 - Atenas / HAMBURGO (ALE) Juventus (ITA) 1-0
1983/84 - Roma / LIVERPOOL (ING) Roma (ITA) 1-1
Publicidad
1984/85 - Bruselas / JUVENTUS T. (ITA) Liverpool (ING) 1-0
1985/86 - Sevilla / STEAUA (RUM) Barcelona (ESP) 0-0
1986/87 - Viena / PORTO (POR) Bayern M. (ALE) 2-1
Publicidad
1987/88 - Stuttgart / PSV (HOL) Benfica (POR) 0-0
1988/89 - Barcelona / MILAN (ITA) Steaua B. (RUM) 4-0
1989/90 - Viena / MILAN (ITA) Benfica (POR) 1-0
1990/91 - Bari / EST. ROJA (YUG) O. Marsella (FRA) 0-0
Publicidad
1991/92 - Londres / BARCELONA (ESP) Sampdoria (ITA) 1-0
1992/93 - Múnich / O. MARSELLA (FRA) Milan (ITA) 1-0
1993/94 - Atenas / MILAN (ITA) Barcelona (ESP) 4-0
Publicidad
1994/95 - Viena / AJAX (HOL) Milan (ITA) 1-0
1995/96 - Roma / JUVENTUS (ITA) Ajax (HOL) 1-1
1996/97 - Múnich / BORUSSIA D. (ALE) Juventus (ITA) 3-1
1997/98 - Ámsterdam / REAL MADRID (ESP) Juventus (ITA) 1-0
Publicidad
1998/99 - Barcelona / MANCHESTER U.(ING) Bayern M. (ALE) 2-1
1999/00 - París / REAL MADRID (ESP) Valencia (ESP) 3-0
2000/01 - Milán / BAYERN M.(ALE) Valencia (ESP) 1-1
Publicidad
2001/02 - Glasgow / REAL MADRID (ESP) B.Leverkusen (ALE) 2-1
2002/03 - Mánchester / MILAN (ITA) Juventus (ITA) 0-0
2003/04 - Gelsenkichen / PORTO (POR) Mónaco (FRA) 3-0
2004/05 - Estambul / LIVERPOOL (ING) Milán (ITA) 3-3
Publicidad
2005/06 - París / BARCELONA (ESP) Arsenal (ING) 2-1
2006/07 - Atenas / MILAN (ITA) Liverpool (ING) 2-1
2007/08 - Moscú / MANCH. U (ING) Chelsea (ING) 1-1
Publicidad
2008/09 - Roma / BARCELONA (ESP) Manchester U. (ING)2-0
2009/10 - Madrid/ INTER MILÁN (ITA) Bayern M. (ALE) 2-0
2010/11 - Londres / BARCELONA (ESP) Manchester U. (ING)3-1
2011/12 - Múnich / CHELSEA (ING) Bayern M. (ALE) 1-1
Publicidad
2012/13 - Londres / BAYERN M. (ALE) B. Dortmund (ALE) 2-1
2013/14 - Lisboa / REAL MADRID (ESP) At. Madrid (ESP) 4-1
2014/15 - Berlín / BARCELONA (ESP) Juventus (ITA) 3-1
Publicidad
2015/16 - Milán / REAL MADRID (ESP) At. Madrid (ESP)1-1
2016/17 - Cardiff / REAL MADRID (ESP) Juventus 4-1
2017/18 - Kiev / REAL MADRID (ESP) Liverpool (ING) 3-1
2018/19 - Madrid / LIVERPOOL (ING) Tottenham (ING) 2-0
Publicidad
2019/20 - Lisboa / BAYERN MÚNICH (GER) PSG (FRA) 1-0
2020/21 - Oporto / CHELSEA (ING) Manchester City (ING)1-0
2021/22 - París / REAL MADRID (ESP) Liverpool (ING) 1-0
Publicidad
- Reparto de títulos por clubes:
Con 14: Real Madrid.
Con 7: Milan.
Con 6: Liverpool y Bayern Múnich
Publicidad
Con 5: Barcelona.
Con 4: Ajax.
Con 3: Manchester United, Inter de Milán.
Publicidad
Con 2: Benfica, Notthingham Forest, Juventus Turín, OportoyChelsea
Con 1: Celtic, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, Hamburgo, SteauaBucarest,PSV Eindhoven, Estrella Roja, Olympique de Marsella,BorussiaDortmund.
- Reparto de títulos por países:
Con 19: España
Publicidad
Con 14: Inglaterra
Con 12: Italia
Con 8: Alemania
Publicidad
Con 6: Holanda
Con 4: Portugal
Con 1: Francia, Escocia, Rumanía y la antigua Yugoslavia
Publicidad