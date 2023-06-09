Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Champions League  /  Palmarés de la Champions League, previo a la final Manchester City vs. Inter

Palmarés de la Champions League, previo a la final Manchester City vs. Inter

Este sábado, Manchester City irá por su primer título de Champions League de la mano de Pep Guardiola. Inter de Italia buscará su cuarta corona.

Champions-League
Trofeo de la Champions League.
AFP
Por: EFE
|
Actualizado: junio 09, 2023 06:48 AM

El Manchester City pretende inscribir su nombre por primera vez en el palmarés de la Copa de Europa/Liga de Campeones, mientras que el Inter de Milán lucha por alcanzar su cuarto título, en la final que se disputará este sábado en Estambul.

El conjunto de Pep Guardiola disputará su segunda final en la máxima competición europea, tras perder la de la campaña 2020/21 ante el Chelsea por 1-0 en el estadio Do Dragao de Oporto (Portugal).

Manchester City
Manchester Citycelebra su gol ante el Leicester City
Foto: AFP
El Inter jugará su sexta final. Ganó en las temporadas 1963/64 (3-1 al Real Madrid), 1964/65 (1-0 al Benfica) y 2009/10 (2-0 al Bayern Múnich), y perdió en los cursos 1966/67 (1-2 con el Celtic) y 1971/72 (0-2 con el Ajax).

Se vencer igualará a cuatro coronas con el conjunto 'ajacied', a diez del rey del torneo, el Real Madrid, campeón la pasada campaña y que en la actual cayó en semifinales ante el propio Manchester City.

El cuadro madridista aventaja en siete títulos al Milan, segundo en el palmarés por delante de Bayern Múnich (6), Liverpool (6) y Barcelona (5).

España es el país con más triunfos (19) por delante de Inglaterra (14) e Italia (12), que no logra la victoria en la Champions desde que el Inter de Jose Mourinho se impuso al Bayern en el Santiago Bernabéu con un doblete del argentino Diego Milito.

Historial de la Copa de Europa/Liga de Campeones:

Año Sede Campeón Subcampeón Resultado

==== ===== ======== ========== ========

1955/56 - París / REAL MADRID (ESP) Stade Reims (FRA) 4-3

1956/57 - Madrid / REAL MADRID (ESP) Fiorentina (ITA) 2-0

1957/58 - Bruselas / REAL MADRID (ESP) Milan (ITA) 3-2

1958/59 - Stuttgart / REAL MADRID (ESP) Stade Reims (FRA) 2-0

1959/60 - Glasgow / REAL MADRID (ESP) Eintracht F. (ALE) 7-3

1960/61 - Berna / BENFICA (POR) Barcelona (ESP) 3-2

1961/62 - Ámsterdam / BENFICA (POR) Real Madrid (ESP) 5-3

1962/63 - Londres / MILAN (ITA) Benfica (POR) 2-1

1963/64 - Viena / INTER MILÁN (ITA) Real Madrid (ESP) 3-1

1964/65 - Milán / INTER MILÁN (ITA) Benfica (POR) 1-0

1965/66 - Bruselas / REAL MADRID (ESP) Partizán (YUG) 2-1

1966/67 - Lisboa / CELTIC (ESC) Inter Milán (ITA) 2-1

1967/68 - Londres / MANCHESTER U (ING) Benfica (POR) 4-1

1968/69 - Madrid / MILAN (ITA) Ajax (HOL) 4-1

1969/70 - Milán / FEYENOORD (HOL) Celtic (ESC) 2-1

1970/71 - Londres / AJAX (HOL) Panathinaikos(GRE) 2-0

1971/72 - Róterdam / AJAX (HOL) Inter Milán (ITA) 2-0

1972/73 - Belgrado / AJAX (HOL) Juventus (ITA) 1-0

1973/74 - Bruselas / BAYERN M.(ALE) (D) At. Madrid (ESP) 1-1/4-0

1974/75 - París / BAYERN M.(ALE) Leeds Utd. (ING) 2-0

1975/76 - Glasgow / BAYERN M.(ALE) Saint-Etienne (FRA)1-0

1976/77 - Roma / LIVERPOOL (ING) Borussia M. (ALE) 3-1

1977/78 - Londres / LIVERPOOL (ING) Brujas (BEL) 1-0

1978/79 - Múnich / NOTTINGHAM (ING) Malmoe (SUE) 1-0

1979/80 - Madrid / NOTTINGHAM (ING) Hamburgo (ALE) 1-0

1980/81 - París / LIVERPOOL (ING) Real Madrid (ESP) 1-0

1981/82 - Róterdam / ASTON VILLA (ING) Bayern M. (ALE) 1-0

1982/83 - Atenas / HAMBURGO (ALE) Juventus (ITA) 1-0

1983/84 - Roma / LIVERPOOL (ING) Roma (ITA) 1-1

1984/85 - Bruselas / JUVENTUS T. (ITA) Liverpool (ING) 1-0

1985/86 - Sevilla / STEAUA (RUM) Barcelona (ESP) 0-0

1986/87 - Viena / PORTO (POR) Bayern M. (ALE) 2-1

1987/88 - Stuttgart / PSV (HOL) Benfica (POR) 0-0

1988/89 - Barcelona / MILAN (ITA) Steaua B. (RUM) 4-0

1989/90 - Viena / MILAN (ITA) Benfica (POR) 1-0

1990/91 - Bari / EST. ROJA (YUG) O. Marsella (FRA) 0-0

1991/92 - Londres / BARCELONA (ESP) Sampdoria (ITA) 1-0

1992/93 - Múnich / O. MARSELLA (FRA) Milan (ITA) 1-0

1993/94 - Atenas / MILAN (ITA) Barcelona (ESP) 4-0

1994/95 - Viena / AJAX (HOL) Milan (ITA) 1-0

1995/96 - Roma / JUVENTUS (ITA) Ajax (HOL) 1-1

1996/97 - Múnich / BORUSSIA D. (ALE) Juventus (ITA) 3-1

1997/98 - Ámsterdam / REAL MADRID (ESP) Juventus (ITA) 1-0

1998/99 - Barcelona / MANCHESTER U.(ING) Bayern M. (ALE) 2-1

1999/00 - París / REAL MADRID (ESP) Valencia (ESP) 3-0

2000/01 - Milán / BAYERN M.(ALE) Valencia (ESP) 1-1

2001/02 - Glasgow / REAL MADRID (ESP) B.Leverkusen (ALE) 2-1

2002/03 - Mánchester / MILAN (ITA) Juventus (ITA) 0-0

2003/04 - Gelsenkichen / PORTO (POR) Mónaco (FRA) 3-0

2004/05 - Estambul / LIVERPOOL (ING) Milán (ITA) 3-3

2005/06 - París / BARCELONA (ESP) Arsenal (ING) 2-1

2006/07 - Atenas / MILAN (ITA) Liverpool (ING) 2-1

2007/08 - Moscú / MANCH. U (ING) Chelsea (ING) 1-1

2008/09 - Roma / BARCELONA (ESP) Manchester U. (ING)2-0

2009/10 - Madrid/ INTER MILÁN (ITA) Bayern M. (ALE) 2-0

2010/11 - Londres / BARCELONA (ESP) Manchester U. (ING)3-1

2011/12 - Múnich / CHELSEA (ING) Bayern M. (ALE) 1-1

2012/13 - Londres / BAYERN M. (ALE) B. Dortmund (ALE) 2-1

2013/14 - Lisboa / REAL MADRID (ESP) At. Madrid (ESP) 4-1

2014/15 - Berlín / BARCELONA (ESP) Juventus (ITA) 3-1

2015/16 - Milán / REAL MADRID (ESP) At. Madrid (ESP)1-1

2016/17 - Cardiff / REAL MADRID (ESP) Juventus 4-1

2017/18 - Kiev / REAL MADRID (ESP) Liverpool (ING) 3-1

2018/19 - Madrid / LIVERPOOL (ING) Tottenham (ING) 2-0

2019/20 - Lisboa / BAYERN MÚNICH (GER) PSG (FRA) 1-0

2020/21 - Oporto / CHELSEA (ING) Manchester City (ING)1-0

2021/22 - París / REAL MADRID (ESP) Liverpool (ING) 1-0

- Reparto de títulos por clubes:

Con 14: Real Madrid.

Con 7: Milan.

Con 6: Liverpool y Bayern Múnich

Con 5: Barcelona.

Con 4: Ajax.

Con 3: Manchester United, Inter de Milán.

Con 2: Benfica, Notthingham Forest, Juventus Turín, OportoyChelsea

Con 1: Celtic, Feyenoord, Aston Villa, Hamburgo, SteauaBucarest,PSV Eindhoven, Estrella Roja, Olympique de Marsella,BorussiaDortmund.

- Reparto de títulos por países:

Con 19: España

Con 14: Inglaterra

Con 12: Italia

Con 8: Alemania

Con 6: Holanda

Con 4: Portugal

Con 1: Francia, Escocia, Rumanía y la antigua Yugoslavia

