Tendencias:
JAMES RODRÍGUEZ
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
JUAN FERNANDO QUINTERO
YERRY MINA
SEBASTIÁN VILLA
Actualizado octubre 20, 2020 02:38 PM
  • 02:38 PM
    ¡Gol del Manchester United! De penal, Bruno Fernandes abre el marcador 1-0 sobre PSG

  • 02:02 PM
    ¡Rueda el balón en París!

  • 01:46 PM
    Un poco de lluvia se presenta a esta hora sobre el césped del Parque de los Príncipes

  • 01:44 PM
    Sin Paul Pogba y otras bajas en la defensa, este es el once titular del Manchester United

  • 01:43 PM
    Con su tridente de lujo. así saldrá el PSG para enfrentar al Manchester United
