Un gol de Juan Guillermo Cuadrado fue nominado al mejor de la Champions ¡aquí puede votar por él!

⚽️ 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 ⚽️



🔟nominees battle for your vote! Check them out and crown your winner 👑 👇👇👇#UCLGOTW #UCLGOTT @NissanFootball