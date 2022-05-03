Villarreal vs Liverpool EN VIVO: minuto a minuto de la semifinal vuelta de la Champions League

Así irá al campo de juego el Villarreal, para la vuelta de la semifinal de la Champions League
¡Nuestro 1️⃣1️⃣ inicial para el partidazo histórico ante el Liverpool!#UCL pic.twitter.com/mfvZtviHtr— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) May 3, 2022
⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 3, 2022
The Reds to face @VillarrealCF tonight in the #UCL semi-final second leg! #VILLIV
Siga aquí todas las incidencias y el minuto a minuto del juego entre los dirigidos por Jurgen Kloop y el equipo orientado por Unay Emery, por el paso a la final del campeonato.