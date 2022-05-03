Publicidad

Villarreal vs Liverpool EN VIVO: minuto a minuto de la semifinal vuelta de la Champions League

El equipo de Luis Díaz intentará buscar su pase a la final del certamen europeo más importante.

Por: Gol CaracolEspecialistas en Fútbol 
|
Luis Díaz, jugador colombiano que milita en el Liverpool.
Actualizado mayo 03, 2022 12:44 PM
REFRESCAR
  • 12:44 PM
    Así irá al campo de juego el Villarreal, para la vuelta de la semifinal de la Champions League

  • 12:42 PM
    Con Luis Díaz suplente, así formará el Liverpool para el encuentro.

  • 12:42 PM
    Bienvenidos al Live Blog del partido entre el Villarreal y el Liverpool por la Champions League

    Siga aquí todas las incidencias y el minuto a minuto del juego entre los dirigidos por Jurgen Kloop y el equipo orientado por Unay Emery, por el paso a la final del campeonato.