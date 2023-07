Dávinson Sánchez ya tiene ficha de salida: Tottenham le puso precio al colombiano

🚨Davinson Sanchez expected to finalise Tottenham Hotspur exit in coming weeks for a fee in the region of £10-£13M.



🧩Real Betis, Strasbourg, Galatasaray, Spartak Moscow, Fenerbahce & Villarreal have all held discussions.



👨🏻‍💻[@RyanTaylorSport via @DExpress_Sport]#THFC | #COYS pic.twitter.com/PKruNFL1vR