EN VIVO Liverpool vs. Leicester: minuto a minuto del debut de Luis Díaz en la Premier League

Luis Díaz ya acapara las miradas del Liverpool
Así fue la llegada del delantero colombiano a Anfield, donde jugarán contra Leicester.
The Reds are in the building 🏟 #LIVLEI pic.twitter.com/rQFkW8BIFW— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 10, 2022
Con una imagen, un mensaje y un posteo en redes sociales, le demuestran su cariño a Luis Díaz.
Luis Díaz será titular con Liverpool para enfrentar a Leicester, en la Premier League.
⭐ TEAM NEWS ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 10, 2022
Your Reds line-up to face @LCFC tonight, with @LuisFDiaz19 making his @PremierLeague debut! #LIVLEI