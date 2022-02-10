Publicidad

EN VIVO Liverpool vs. Leicester: minuto a minuto del debut de Luis Díaz en la Premier League

El delantero colombiano jugará su primer partido como inicialista con los 'reds' y también en la liga inglesa.

Por: Gol Caracol 
|
Liverpool v Cardiff City: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round
Luis Díaz dio una asistencia en su debut con Liverpool -
Getty Images
Gol Caracol
Especialistas en Fútbol
Actualizado febrero 10, 2022 02:18 PM
  • 02:18 PM
    Luis Díaz ya acapara las miradas del Liverpool

    Así fue la llegada del delantero colombiano a Anfield, donde jugarán contra Leicester.

  • 02:17 PM
    En Liverpool celebran el debut de 'Lucho', en Premier

    Con una imagen, un mensaje y un posteo en redes sociales, le demuestran su cariño a Luis Díaz.

  • 02:16 PM
    ¡Siempre hay una primera vez!

    Luis Díaz será titular con Liverpool para enfrentar a Leicester, en la Premier League.