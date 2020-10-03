El calentamiento de Everton en la cancha ya se puso en marcha
🌧️ | Just under 20 minutes to go 'til kick-off!#EVEBHA pic.twitter.com/IbVTZ2w1xo— Everton (@Everton) October 3, 2020
(Obligatorio)
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
🌧️ | Just under 20 minutes to go 'til kick-off!#EVEBHA pic.twitter.com/IbVTZ2w1xo— Everton (@Everton) October 3, 2020
(Obligatorio)
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨— Everton (@Everton) October 3, 2020
How we start off this afternoon against Brighton...#EFC 🔵 #COYB pic.twitter.com/Hbw2TWgEPw
(Obligatorio)
👇 Here’s how we take to the field to face @Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 3, 2020
⚽️ #EVEBHA
📲 https://t.co/S3j1TIvOB3#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/2So779Sfjd
(Obligatorio)
📍 Welcome to Goodison Park.— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 3, 2020
⚽️ #EVEBHA #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/40jUZGq0V4
🔵⚪️ MATCHDAY! ⚪️🔵— Everton (@Everton) October 3, 2020
🆚 @OfficialBHAFC (H)
🏆 #PL 4/38
⏰ 3pm BST
📻 https://t.co/Xu5xBqhT7G
UP THE TOFFEES! 💪 #EVEBHA pic.twitter.com/d84KLXXDaN
(Obligatorio)