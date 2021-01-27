Publicidad

Inicio  /  Colombianos en el exterior

Everton 1 vs. Leicester 1 EN VIVO: Youri Tielemans igualó el marcador, a los 67 minutos de juego

James Rodríguez y Yerry Mina esperan conseguir una victoria más con los 'Toffees' para mantenerse en la parte alta de la tabla de posiciones. El juego iniciará a las 3:15 p.m. hora colombiana.

@Golcaracol
Actualizado enero 27, 2021 04:43 PM
  • 04:43 PM
    Gol de Leicester

  • 04:30 PM
    Jordan Pickford mantiene el cero en el arco de Everton

  • 04:20 PM
    Inició el segundo tiempo

  • 04:09 PM
    Final del primer tiempo

  • 03:59 PM
    James Rodríguez puso en ventaja al Everton

  • 03:47 PM
    ¡Golazo de James Rodríguez! gol de Everton

  • 03:32 PM
    10 minutos de juego en Goodison Park

  • 03:18 PM
    Inició el partido

  • 02:21 PM
    11 inicialista del Leicester

  • 02:21 PM
    Equipo titular de Everton

  • 01:49 PM
    Así está el Goodison Park para el partido Everton vs. Leicester
