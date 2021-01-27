Everton 1 vs. Leicester 1 EN VIVO: Youri Tielemans igualó el marcador, a los 67 minutos de juego
James Rodríguez y Yerry Mina esperan conseguir una victoria más con los 'Toffees' para mantenerse en la parte alta de la tabla de posiciones. El juego iniciará a las 3:15 p.m. hora colombiana.
04:43 PMGol de Leicester
04:30 PMJordan Pickford mantiene el cero en el arco de Everton
50' Strong save by Pickford to deny Barnes from close range. The ball springs loose to Justin on the edge of the box but his shot fizzes wide.— Everton (@Everton) January 27, 2021
🔵 1-0 🦊 #EVELEI
04:20 PMInició el segundo tiempo
46' We're back under way at Goodison Park. Let's go, Blues!— Everton (@Everton) January 27, 2021
🔵 1-0 🦊 #EVELEI
04:09 PMFinal del primer tiempo
HT. Some James Rodriguez magic has us ahead at the interval. 💪— Everton (@Everton) January 27, 2021
Thoughts on that first 45, Blues?
🔵 1-0 🦊 #EVELEI pic.twitter.com/et1MsDIaGV
03:59 PMJames Rodríguez puso en ventaja al Everton
Technique level: 💯@jamesdrodriguez #EVELEI pic.twitter.com/yRBDinrDqK— Everton (@Everton) January 27, 2021
03:47 PM¡Golazo de James Rodríguez! gol de Everton
JAMMEEEEEEESSSSSSSS RODRIGUEZ!!!!! WOW!!!!!!!— Everton (@Everton) January 27, 2021
🔵 1-0 🦊 #EVELEI pic.twitter.com/4VPypz3dTO
03:32 PM10 minutos de juego en Goodison Park
10' Not much of the ball for the Blues in the early stages. Leicester have started brightly, here.— Everton (@Everton) January 27, 2021
As Carlo confirmed pre-match, Digne is on the left of midfield, with Holgate and Godfrey operating as full-backs.
🔵 0-0 🦊 #EVELEI
03:18 PMInició el partido
02:21 PM11 inicialista del Leicester
02:21 PMEquipo titular de Everton
⚠️ TEAM NEWS! ⚠️— Everton (@Everton) January 27, 2021
📋 Here's your Everton team for #EVELEI... pic.twitter.com/0nsXnPhr4C
01:49 PMAsí está el Goodison Park para el partido Everton vs. Leicester