Gol de Everton contra Liverpool 1-1 Keane #EVELIV #evertonliverpool #Golden pic.twitter.com/PEruSCVO0y— Infutbol (@Infutbol4) October 17, 2020
(Obligatorio)
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Gol de Everton contra Liverpool 1-1 Keane #EVELIV #evertonliverpool #Golden pic.twitter.com/PEruSCVO0y— Infutbol (@Infutbol4) October 17, 2020
(Obligatorio)
#VIDEO Sadio Mané los madrugó a todos y marcó un golazo para el Liverpool contra Everton https://t.co/sM8CXjj6ws— Gol Caracol (@GolCaracol) October 17, 2020
(Obligatorio)
(Obligatorio)
11' - We're forced into an early change as Gomez replaces the injured Van Dijk.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 17, 2020
[0-1]#EVELIV
(Obligatorio)
3' - BRILLIANT GOAL! Lovely passing move before Robbo pulls the ball back to Mane inside the box. His first-time strike gives us an early lead!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 17, 2020
[0-1]#EVELIV https://t.co/p70mPlfJPn
(Obligatorio)
🔵 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵— Everton (@Everton) October 17, 2020
▫️ Allan and @aftgomes return to the starting XI.
▫️ Deadline Day duo Robin Olsen and @BenG0dfrey feature on the bench. #COYB 🔵 #EFC pic.twitter.com/c0P9ENxj4L