Actualizado octubre 17, 2020 07:04 AM
  • 07:04 AM
    Así fue el gol de Everton, que consiguió el empate con un buen cabezazo

  • 06:57 AM
    Vea acá el gol de Sadio Mané, con el que Liverpool abrió el marcador

  • 06:53 AM
    Empató Everton, qué gran centro de tiro de esquina de James Rodríguez

  • 06:44 AM
    Van Dijk tuvo que dejar la cancha por lesión: primer cambio de Liverpool

  • 06:36 AM
    Arrancó el partido y a los pocos minutos...Gol de Liverpool

  • 06:18 AM
    Así es el calentamiento de Everton, James Rodríguez y Yerry Mina se alistan

  • 06:04 AM
    Everton, listo para el clásico: James Rodríguez y Yerry Mina, titulares

  • 06:01 AM
    Acá la alineación confirmada del Liverpool para el partido con Everton
