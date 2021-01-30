Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
JAMES RODRÍGUEZ
LUIS FERNANDO MURIEL
NACIONAL
JUAN GUILLERMO CUADRADO
DAVID OSPINA
logopopup.png
Active las notificaciones para estar siempre informado del fútbol nacional e internacional con Gol Caracol.
¡Claro que sí!
No, gracias.
Inicio  /  Colombianos en el exterior

Everton 0 vs Newcastle 1 EN VIVO: Callum Wilson pone a ganar a las 'urracas' por la mínima ventaja

Este sábado, desde las 7:30 de la mañana, los 'toffees' se medirán contra las 'urracas', por la fecha 21 de la Premier League.

@Golcaracol
Actualizado enero 30, 2021 09:07 AM
REFRESCAR
  • 09:07 AM
    Newcastle anotó el primer gol del partido

  • 08:34 AM
    Inicia el segundo tiempo: James y Mina siguen en cancha

  • 08:19 AM
    Fin del primer tiempo

  • 07:47 AM
    James Rodríguez comanda los ataques de Everton

  • 07:31 AM
    Inicia el partido en Goodison Park

  • 07:06 AM
    James Rodríguez y Yerry Mina, titulares con Everton

  • 07:05 AM
    Así formará Newcastle
Al continuar la navegación, el usuario autoriza que el portal web, propiedad de Caracol Televisión S.A., haga uso de Cookies de acuerdo con esta Política .
ENTENDIDO