Newcastle anotó el primer gol del partido
Everton 0 vs Newcastle 1 EN VIVO: Callum Wilson pone a ganar a las 'urracas' por la mínima ventaja
Este sábado, desde las 7:30 de la mañana, los 'toffees' se medirán contra las 'urracas', por la fecha 21 de la Premier League.
Actualizado enero 30, 2021 09:07 AM
09:07 AM
08:34 AMInicia el segundo tiempo: James y Mina siguen en cancha
08:19 AMFin del primer tiempo
HT. Still goalless at Goodison.— Everton (@Everton) January 30, 2021
🔵 0-0 ⚫️ #EVENEW pic.twitter.com/RDfLiNgyP7
07:47 AMJames Rodríguez comanda los ataques de Everton
16' Iwobi does well to win a free-kick on the right. James swings it in, but Mina only sees the ball late and can't steer it home.— Everton (@Everton) January 30, 2021
🔵 0-0 ⚫️ #EVENEW
07:31 AMInicia el partido en Goodison Park
07:06 AMJames Rodríguez y Yerry Mina, titulares con Everton
⚠️ TEAM NEWS! ⚠️— Everton (@Everton) January 30, 2021
📋 Here's your Everton team for #EVENEW...#COYB 🔵 pic.twitter.com/cs4DWXpup7
07:05 AMAsí formará Newcastle