Faustino Asprilla y Luis Fernando Muriel, entre las celebridades que felicitaron a Falcao

El colombiano anotó un magnífico doblete con el Mónaco, frente al Manchester City y fue elogiado por futbolistas y exjugadores, por su presentación en el juego de ida de los octavos de final de la Champions League.
Tigreeee @FALCAO 🐯🇨🇴🙌🏼 #ejemplo #superacion #idolo #class #fenomeno pic.twitter.com/VL5Ib6ZRpG— 𝔹𝔼ℝℕ𝔸ℝ𝔻𝕆 𝔼𝕊ℙ𝕀ℕ𝕆𝕊𝔸 (@Bernardo_EZ) February 21, 2017
What a class player @FALCAO is! After missing a penalty he has the quality to produce finishes like the 🔝 forward he is. So glad for you! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/qT73gfCA46— Bojan Krkic (@BoKrkic) February 21, 2017
Una verdadera joya, un GOLAZOOOO⚽️⚽️ al mejor estilo del #Tigre @FALCAO tremendo partido #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/8P6NGxNiSO— Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) February 21, 2017
Falcao.....naaaaaa.....disgusting.....dirty...dinked it from 15 yards! Wow what a game @btsport— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 21, 2017
El jugador más determinante en el area y el más efectivo. Que grande tigre!! @FALCAO— carlos valdes (@carlosvaldes5) February 21, 2017
What a shame we never got to see @FALCAO at his best in the @premierleague #goalmachine— Eidur Gudjohnsen (@Eidur22Official) February 21, 2017
#OJOALDATO - @FALCAO es el PRIMER jugador colombiano que logra un doblete en la Fase KO en TODA la historia de la Champions League.— MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) February 21, 2017
@Torres @kevingameiro9 @aguerosergiokun @FALCAO @21LVA Goals and football, Great @ChampionsLeague night !!— Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) February 21, 2017
Gran noche para el @Atleti!!
