Hugo Lloris y su apoyo a Davinson Sánchez tras ser abucheado en Tottenham: "Me siento mal por él"

Lloris on Spurs fans booing Davinson Sanchez: “I feel really bad for him. I’ve never seen this in my career. It started when he came on the pitch. He’s been fighting for Spurs for many many years now”, told BeIN ⚪️ #THFC



“The story is sad for the club, fans and the player”. pic.twitter.com/bTvzpVKfgH