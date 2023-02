James Rodríguez y una dupla de ataque efectiva con Pep Biel: lideran estadísticas en Grecia

📊PLAYER STATS🔥



We looked at the current leaders in @Super_League_GR in 2 categories not paid much attention to, shot accuracy and 2nd assists(pass to assists).



As seen below, James Rodriguez and Pep Biel not only lead 🔴⚪️ in this, but all of Greece#OlympiacosFC #wyscout pic.twitter.com/tLqdd3dONL