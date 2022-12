Janeiler Rivas, de Millonarios al fútbol de la India: confirmado por el Northeast United

Here's welcoming our newest recruit from Colombia, Janeiler Rivas! 🇨🇴



The 30 yr old defender joins us after a title-winning season with Millonarios FC in 2017, replacing Komorski who is out for the season due to injury. #BienvenidoRivas! 😍#StrongerTogether #8States1United pic.twitter.com/vP6xe09D8w