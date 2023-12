Jhon Arias, uno de los mejores del mundo en su posición: se codea con Salah, Foden, y más

Top* right wingers 🌐 in 2⃣0⃣2⃣3⃣

🥇 #BukayoSaka 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (#Arsenal)

🥈 #MohamedSalah 🇪🇬 (#LFC)

🥉 #PhilFoden 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (#ManCity)

* As per minutes ✖️ matches' sporting level ✖️ results

More ⚽️ stats on the @CIES_Football website 👉 https://t.co/P0Ohpx4eDz pic.twitter.com/OXE9k5vRaV