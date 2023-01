Jhon Jáder Durán, entre los traspasos más costosos en la historia de la MLS

Most expensive outbound transfers in MLS history:



1. Miguel Almiron, ATL to Newcastle, $26m 🇵🇾

T-2. Alphonso Davies, VAN to Bayern, $22m 🇨🇦

T-2. Jhon Duran, CHI to Aston Villa*, up to $22m 🇨🇴

4. Ricardo Pepi, DAL to Augsburg, $20m 🇺🇸

5. Pity Martinez, ATL to Al-Nassr, $18m 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/PS1pWKoW26