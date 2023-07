Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernández, imparable en la MLS: goles y asistencias, a la lata

Cucho Hernández's last 11 games for #Crew96:



⚽ vs. RBNY

➖ vs. Nashville

🅰️ at NYCFC

⚽ at Chicago

⚽🅰️ vs. Charlotte

⚽ vs. Colorado

🅰️ at Nashville

🅰️ at Cincinnati

🅰️ vs. LA Galaxy

🅰️🅰️ vs. Orlando

⚽ vs. Miami pic.twitter.com/iI6TcRcGQx