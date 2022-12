Juan Guillermo Cuadrado y Duván Zapata, qué orgullo: en el once ideal de la fecha de la Serie A

🇮🇹 | Team of the Week



The penultimate round of the 2020/21 Serie A wrapped up yesterday night, so here's our new TOTW!



Sampdoria, Atalanta and Napoli all boast multiple players in our XI, while La Dea's in-form Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovskyi is our Player of the Week! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ZYDh5R7FpT