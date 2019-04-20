Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Colombianos en el exterior  /  ¡Juventus campeón! Con cuadrado en cancha, vencieron a Fiorentina

¡Juventus campeón! Con cuadrado en cancha, vencieron a Fiorentina

310924_000_1ft192.jpg
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: abril 20, 2019 12:52 PM

Tal como lo anticipó el entrenador de la ‘vecchia signora’, el mediocampista colombiano estará en el once inicial. Los de Turín, con el empate son campeones de la Serie A.

Alineaciones Juventus vs. Fiorentina:

Así fue la anotación de la Fiorentina:

Vea el empate de la Juventus:

Así fue el segundo gol de la Juventus:

Minuto a minuto Juventus vs. Fiorentina:

