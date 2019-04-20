¡Juventus campeón! Con cuadrado en cancha, vencieron a Fiorentina

Actualizado: abril 20, 2019 12:52 PM
Tal como lo anticipó el entrenador de la ‘vecchia signora’, el mediocampista colombiano estará en el once inicial. Los de Turín, con el empate son campeones de la Serie A.
Alineaciones Juventus vs. Fiorentina:
Así fue la anotación de la Fiorentina:
Fiorentina with a quick goal to silence Allianz Stadium!! Federico Chiesa with the cross in the box and Nikola Milenković slams it home for his 3rd of the season! 1 nil Fiorentina!! #tlnsoccer #JuveFiorentina #SerieA pic.twitter.com/7p7BUtZWWx— TLNTV (@TLNTV) April 20, 2019
Vea el empate de la Juventus:
Miralem Pjanić with the corner and Alex Sandro with the diving header to equalize the game at 1-1. #tlnsoccer #JuveFiorentina #SerieA pic.twitter.com/DWTUUjyVZe— TLNTV (@TLNTV) April 20, 2019
Así fue el segundo gol de la Juventus:
Minuto a minuto Juventus vs. Fiorentina: