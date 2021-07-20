Publicidad

Le llegó competencia a James Rodríguez: Everton presentó a su nuevo mediocampista

El club fichó a Andros Townsend, un volante ofensivo zurdo que Rafael Benítez ya dirigió, siendo el primer refuerzo que pidió a los 'toffees'.

James Rodríguez
James Rodríguez
Getty Images
Por: @Golcaracol
|

El nuevo técnico del Everton , Rafael Benítez empezó a conformar la nómina a su gusto y ya recibió al primero de los refuerzos que solicitó, se trata del mediocampista Andros Townsend.

El jugador inglés, que tiene 30 años, llega como agente libre tras finalizar su contrato con el Crystal Palace y firmó un contrato que lo vinculará a los 'Toffees' por dos años.

Benítez pidió al zurdo porque conoce sus condiciones y las virtudes que le puede aportar a su equipo, ya que lo dirigió cuando ambos coincidieron en el Newcastle United.

Townsend, en su más reciente temporada, solo anotó un gol y dio cinco asistencias en el Crystal Palace, números que no son los más brillantes, pero que por sus antecedentes le pueden servir al equipo de Goodison Park.

Veremos si James Rodríguez competirá con Townsend o si el jugador colombiano se marcha a otro equipo y deja el camino libre al mediocampista inglés.

Recordemos que si bien, por ahora, el cucuteño realiza la pretemporada con el Everton, ha sonado con fuerza la posibilidad de que llegue al AC Milan.

