Le llegó competencia a James Rodríguez: Everton presentó a su nuevo mediocampista

El nuevo técnico del Everton , Rafael Benítez empezó a conformar la nómina a su gusto y ya recibió al primero de los refuerzos que solicitó, se trata del mediocampista Andros Townsend.
El jugador inglés, que tiene 30 años, llega como agente libre tras finalizar su contrato con el Crystal Palace y firmó un contrato que lo vinculará a los 'Toffees' por dos años.
Benítez pidió al zurdo porque conoce sus condiciones y las virtudes que le puede aportar a su equipo, ya que lo dirigió cuando ambos coincidieron en el Newcastle United.
Townsend, en su más reciente temporada, solo anotó un gol y dio cinco asistencias en el Crystal Palace, números que no son los más brillantes, pero que por sus antecedentes le pueden servir al equipo de Goodison Park.
Veremos si James Rodríguez competirá con Townsend o si el jugador colombiano se marcha a otro equipo y deja el camino libre al mediocampista inglés.
Excited and honoured to start a new chapter at @Everton— Andros Townsend (@andros_townsend) July 20, 2021
To the Evertonians, I can promise you that I’ll give my absolute all for the badge and leave everything out there to make sure this club achieves the success it deserves.
This is a huge club and I understand that NSNO 💙 pic.twitter.com/YWD7YgDInf
🎥 | "It’s a massive football club, it’s very ambitious, a club which has been trying to get back to where they belong into Europe and beyond. I’ll be doing all I can to help the Club do that."— Everton (@Everton) July 20, 2021
Watch @andros_townsend's first interview in Blue! 🔵
Publicidad
✍️ | @andros_townsend has signed for the Blues on a free transfer, penning a two-year contract. 🔵— Everton (@Everton) July 20, 2021
Recordemos que si bien, por ahora, el cucuteño realiza la pretemporada con el Everton, ha sonado con fuerza la posibilidad de que llegue al AC Milan.