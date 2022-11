Luis Sinisterra y una mala noticia: "Tiene una lesión en el pie, más grave de lo que pensábamos"

🎙 𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗻𝗲𝘄𝘀: “Luis has a foot injury, more than we originally thought. A specialist looked at it, and they worry that it could be a Lisfranc injury. Probably out until after the World Cup break.” pic.twitter.com/lFSKHzG6n0