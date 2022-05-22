Premier League, EN VIVO: Manchester City o Liverpool, se define al campeón en la fecha 38

Aston Villa saltará al campo de esta manera, para enfrentar al Manchester City
This is your Aston Villa team to face Manchester City this afternoon. 👊 #MCIAVL pic.twitter.com/z8YHywSTCp— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 22, 2022
Publicidad
Publicidad
This is your Aston Villa team to face Manchester City this afternoon. 👊 #MCIAVL pic.twitter.com/z8YHywSTCp— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 22, 2022
📋 TEAM NEWS IS IN! 📋— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
XI | Ederson, Stones, Fernandinho (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus.
SUBS | Carson, Walker, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Palmer, McAtee.#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/6Y9LF4a9Gt
✌️ Two changes— Wolves (@Wolves) May 22, 2022
💥 Raul and Pedro leading the line
Our team for the final time this season 👇
🐺📋 pic.twitter.com/1Mf0V9fyv4
This is how we line up for the final day of the @premierleague season 👊🔴— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 22, 2022
Divock Origi misses out with a minor muscle issue.#LIVWOL