Premier League, EN VIVO: Manchester City o Liverpool, se define al campeón en la fecha 38

Premier League, EN VIVO: Manchester City o Liverpool, se define al campeón en la fecha 38

El club del colombiano Luis Díaz espera por una derrota o un empate de los ‘citizens’ y hacer lo suyo, logrando una victoria frente a Wolverhampton, para ser campeones de la competición.

Por: Gol Caracol 
|
Luis Díaz, figura del Liverpool de Inglaterra
Luis Díaz, figura del Liverpool de Inglaterra
Getty Images
Gol Caracol
Especialistas en Fútbol
Actualizado mayo 22, 2022 09:19 AM
  • 09:19 AM
    Aston Villa saltará al campo de esta manera, para enfrentar al Manchester City

  • 09:17 AM
    Así formará Manchester City, para su confrontación con Aston Villa

  • 09:10 AM
    Esta es la formación inicial de Wolverhampton, para medirse al Liverpool de Luis Díaz

  • 09:09 AM
    Con Luis Díaz titular, así forma Liverpool para su juego frente a Wolverhampton