¿Rumbo a Inglaterra? Juan Guillermo Cuadrado podría irse a jugar a la Premier League

🚨🔥 #Tottenham got in touch with Juan #Cuadrado's agent (#Lucci) to obtain some information. 🗣️



📌 For the 🇨🇴 player the priority is the renewal with #Juventus. In the absence of agreement with ⚪⚫, #Paratici would be glad to welcome him. 🐓⚽ #THFC #Transfers #Calciomercato pic.twitter.com/SynsXpJdTW