James Rodríguez, en entrevista exclusiva desde Inglaterra con Gol Caracol
Colombianos en el exterior
|
10 de septiembre, 2020

James Rodríguez: "Cuando vaya a la Selección Colombia voy a tener ritmo, eso es bueno"

El futbolista del Everton atendió a los medios de comunicación, en especial a Gol Caracol y GolCaracol.com y se refirió brevemente a la ‘tricolor’ y a su nuevo reto en el equipo inglés. Suscríbase [GRATIS] a nuestro canal en YouTube http://bit.ly/2yAIGcU noticias de fútbol, fútbol internacional y mucho más. Síganos en Google Noticias: http://bit.ly/2lMh40Q Descargue la App de Gol Caracol Resultados http://hyperurl.co/app-golcaracol Síganos en Redes Sociales: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GolCaracol Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/golcaracol Twitter: https://twitter.com/golcaracol @GolCaracol

