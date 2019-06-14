Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad
Logo notificaciones
Active las notificaciones para estar siempre informado del fútbol nacional e internacional con Gol Caracol.
¡Claro que sí!
No, gracias.

Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Copa América  /  Las mejores 20: Reviva en imágenes el triunfo 3-0 de Brasil sobre Bolivia en la Copa América

Las mejores 20: Reviva en imágenes el triunfo 3-0 de Brasil sobre Bolivia en la Copa América

La anfitriona del certamen le regaló una alegría a su afición, tras iniciar con pie derecho en la competición continental y ya se prepara para enfrentar, el próximo martes, a Venezuela.

314663_1.jpg
1 of 20

Philippe Coutinho. AFP

314664_2.jpg
2 of 20

Selección Colombia. AFP

314665_3.jpg
3 of 20

Selección Bolivia. AFP

314666_4.jpg
4 of 20

Marquinhos, de Brasil, disputando un balón. AFP

314667_5.jpg
5 of 20

Dani Alves. AFP

314668_6.jpg
6 of 20

Carlos Lampe. AFP

314669_7.jpg
7 of 20

Tite, técnico de Brasil. AFP

314670_8.jpg
8 of 20

David Neres en medio de jugadores bolivianos. AFP

314672_9.jpg
9 of 20

Eduardo Villegas, técnico de Bolivia. AFP

314673_11.jpg
10 of 20

Casemiro, volante de Brasil. AFP

314676_12.jpg
11 of 20

Philippe Coutinho. AFP

314677_13.jpg
12 of 20

Carlos Lampe. AFP

314678_14.jpg
13 of 20

Selección Bolivia. AFP

314679_15.jpg
14 of 20

Árbitro Néstro Pitana. AFP

314680_16.jpg
15 of 20

Selección Brasil celebrando. AFP

314681_17.jpg
16 of 20

Roberto Firmino. AFP

314682_18.jpg
17 of 20

Selección Brasil. AFP

314683_19.jpg
18 of 20

Philippe Coutinho. AFP

314684_brasil_140619.jpg
19 of 20

Selección Brasil. AFP

314685_20.jpg
20 of 20

Casemiro interceptando un remate. AFP
Actualizado: junio 14, 2019 10:31 PM
Relacionados

Gol Caracol

Copa América

Selección Brasil

⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial ⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial