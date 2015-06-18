Perú logró una importante victoria ante Venezuela ¡Las mejores imágenes del 1-0!

Venezuela's Andres Tunez, left, and Peru's Jose Paolo Guerrero vie for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match at the Elias Figueroa stadium in Valparaiso, Chile, Thursday, June 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)
Luis Hidalgo/AP
Peru's Christian Cueva, celebrates after his teammate Claudio Pizarro scored against Venezuela during a Copa America Group A soccer match at the Elias Figueroa stadium in Valparaiso, Chile, Thursday, June 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)
Luis Hidalgo/AP
Peru's players celebrate after scoring their first goal during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Venezuela at the Elias Figueroa stadium in Valparaiso, Chile, Thursday, June 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)
Luis Hidalgo/AP
Peru's Claudio Pizarro, second right, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against Venezuela during a Copa America Group A soccer match at the Elias Figueroa stadium in Valparaiso, Chile, Thursday, June 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)
Jorge Saenz/AP