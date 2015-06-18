Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad
Logo notificaciones
Active las notificaciones para estar siempre informado del fútbol nacional e internacional con Gol Caracol.
¡Claro que sí!
No, gracias.

Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Copa América  /  Perú logró una importante victoria ante Venezuela ¡Las mejores imágenes del 1-0!

Perú logró una importante victoria ante Venezuela ¡Las mejores imágenes del 1-0!

Con la victoria del seleccionado ‘inca’ de la segunda fecha, el Grupo C quedó apretado. Brasil, Colombia, Venezuela y Perú suman tres puntos.

301773_1.jpg
1 of 12
301773_1.jpg
301774_2.jpg
2 of 12
301774_2.jpg
301775_3.jpg
3 of 12
301775_3.jpg
301776_4.jpg
4 of 12
301776_4.jpg
301777_5.jpg
5 of 12
301777_5.jpg
301778_6.jpg
6 of 12
301778_6.jpg
301779_7.jpg
7 of 12
301779_7.jpg
301780_8.jpg
8 of 12
301780_8.jpg
301781_9.jpg
9 of 12

Venezuela's Andres Tunez, left, and Peru's Jose Paolo Guerrero vie for the ball during a Copa America Group A soccer match at the Elias Figueroa stadium in Valparaiso, Chile, Thursday, June 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Luis Hidalgo/AP

301782_10.jpg
10 of 12

Peru's Christian Cueva, celebrates after his teammate Claudio Pizarro scored against Venezuela during a Copa America Group A soccer match at the Elias Figueroa stadium in Valparaiso, Chile, Thursday, June 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Luis Hidalgo/AP

301783_11.jpg
11 of 12

Peru's players celebrate after scoring their first goal during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Venezuela at the Elias Figueroa stadium in Valparaiso, Chile, Thursday, June 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Luis Hidalgo)

Luis Hidalgo/AP

301784_12.jpg
12 of 12

Peru's Claudio Pizarro, second right, is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against Venezuela during a Copa America Group A soccer match at the Elias Figueroa stadium in Valparaiso, Chile, Thursday, June 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Jorge Saenz/AP
Actualizado: junio 18, 2015 09:05 PM
⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial ⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial