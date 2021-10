FIFA reveló la nueva imagen para el Mundial Femenino de Australia y Nueva Zelanda 2023

INTRODUCING...



The exciting new #FIFAWWC 2023 brand identity, incorporating the vibrant local landscapes & rich colours of 🇦🇺🇳🇿.



Beyond Greatness™ – a new tournament slogan to unite & inspire people around the 🌏 through the power of the tournament AND 👩⚽.



😍 pic.twitter.com/3KpZFH7cN0