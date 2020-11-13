Publicidad

Gol de Arturo Vidal, hoy Chile vs Perú, por las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas
Thumbnail Ahora
Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Catar 2022
Segundo gol de Arturo Vidal, hoy Chile vs Perú, por las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas
Thumbnail Ahora
Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Catar 2022
Colombia vs Uruguay (0 - 3): resumen del partido – Eliminatorias Sudamericanas
315349_000_1ho059.jpg Ahora
Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Catar 2022
Óscar Washington Tabárez analizó el triunfo 3-0 de Uruguay sobre Colombia en las Eliminatorias
Thumbnail Ahora
Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Catar 2022
James Rodríguez: “Es una derrota dura, pero hay que asumir y en cuatro días tenemos otro partido”
Thumbnail Ahora
Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Catar 2022
Yerry Mina cometió una falta contra Darwin Núñez y se fue expulsado del Colombia vs Uruguay
Thumbnail Ahora
Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Catar 2022
Colombia vs. Uruguay: Luis Suárez fue sustituido y salió de la cancha con cara de pocos amigos
Thumbnail Ahora
Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Catar 2022
Gol de Darwin Núñez, hoy Colombia vs Uruguay, por las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas
Thumbnail Ahora
Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Catar 2022
Martín Campaña le ahogó el grito de gol a Duván Zapata, en el Colombia vs Uruguay
Gol de Luis Suárez en partido Colombia vs Uruguay Ahora
Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Catar 2022
Gol de Luis Suárez, hoy Colombia vs Uruguay, por Eliminatorias Sudamericanas
Thumbnail Ahora
Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Catar 2022
¡Estuvo cerca del empate! Cabezazo de Duván Zapata y Yerry Mina casi empuja el balón
Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Catar 2022
|
13 de noviembre, 2020

Gol de Arturo Vidal, hoy Chile vs Perú, por las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas

El mediocampista austral abrió el marcador al minuto 20, con un remate potente de fuera del área que dejó sin opciones a Pedro Gallese. #GolCaracol. Toda la información de las eliminatorias sudamericanas Catar 2022: https://gol.caracoltv.com/eliminatorias Suscríbase [GRATIS] a nuestro canal en YouTube http://bit.ly/2yAIGcU noticias de fútbol, fútbol internacional y mucho más. Síganos en Google Noticias: http://bit.ly/2lMh40Q Descargue la App de Gol Caracol Resultados http://hyperurl.co/app-golcaracol Síganos en Redes Sociales: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GolCaracol Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/golcaracol Twitter: https://twitter.com/golcaracol @GolCaracol

Temas relacionados

Eliminatorias Sudamericanas Catar 2022

Gol Caracol

Resultados de fútbol

Lo último

