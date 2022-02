Deportivo Pasto lidera el ranking mundial de jugadores que pasaron por un club durante un año

From today @CIES_Football Weekly Post: 🇨🇴 @DeporPasto world record of highest number of players fielded in domestic league matches over last 365 days 😮 Data for teams from 5⃣0⃣ top divisions 🌐 👉 https://t.co/12KWjC6epp pic.twitter.com/gUlAInHzk7