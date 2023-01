Andrés Gómez estaría cerca del Real Salt Lake, de la MLS: le entraría buen dinero a Millonarios

Source: Real Salt Lake are finalizing a potential club-record signing of Colombian winger Andres Gomez from Millonarios. Deal would be around $4m.



Gomez, 20, already has 13g/6a in ~4,000 mins with Millonarios first team. He would hit RSL's cap as a U22 Initiative signing. pic.twitter.com/9k7wUOJuuD