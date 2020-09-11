Publicidad

Fútbol Colombiano
11 de septiembre, 2020

Cali vs. Millonarios: Sergio Angulo y Mario Vanemerak analizan el clásico entre verdes y azules

Los exjugadores y hoy entrenadores hablaron este viernes con GolCaracol.com sobre este partido que se jugará el sábado, a partir de las 6:00 p.m., en Palmaseca. Suscríbase [GRATIS] a nuestro canal en YouTube http://bit.ly/2yAIGcU noticias de fútbol, fútbol internacional y mucho más. Síganos en Google Noticias: http://bit.ly/2lMh40Q Descargue la App de Gol Caracol Resultados http://hyperurl.co/app-golcaracol Síganos en Redes Sociales: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GolCaracol Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/golcaracol Twitter: https://twitter.com/golcaracol @GolCaracol

