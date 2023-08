AC Milán vs Barcelona: Hora y dónde ver el partido de preparación internacional

🎙️ @RLC in 𝑳𝒂𝒔 𝑽𝒆𝒈𝒂𝒔 🎙️ #MilanBarcelona ⚽

Football as seen in America 🇺🇸

Playing in a different league and country 🇮🇹

Facing Barça with his new teammates 🔴⚫ #ACMTour #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/VVFfDiu1uY