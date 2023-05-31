Publicidad

Cabezote Mundial Sub 20 Argentina 2023
Gol Caracol  /  Fútbol Internacional  /  Copa Mundial Sub 20 Argentina 2023  /  Inglaterra vs Italia EN VIVO: minuto a minuto del duelo por los octavos de final del Mundial Sub-20

Inglaterra vs Italia EN VIVO: minuto a minuto del duelo por los octavos de final del Mundial Sub-20

Este miércoles, ingleses e italianos buscarán seguir en camino en el Mundial Sub-20. El vencedor de este partido será el rival de Colombia en cuartos de final.

Por: Gol CaracolEspecialistas en Fútbol 
|
Inglaterra se enfrenta a Italia por un cupo a los cuartos de final del Mundial Sub-20 de Argentina.
Inglaterra se enfrenta a Italia por un cupo a los cuartos de final del Mundial Sub-20 de Argentina.
Actualizado mayo 31, 2023 03:13 PM
  • 03:13 PM
    ¡Así formará la Selección de Inglaterra! ✅⚽

  • 03:11 PM
    ¡Hola, sean bienvenidos! 👋🏻👋🏻

    Buenas tardes, sean bienvenidos 👋🏻👋🏻 al minuto a minuto del partido entre Inglaterra e Italia, válido por los octavos de final del Mundial Sub-20 de Argentina 2023.