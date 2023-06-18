Croacia vs España EN VIVO: siga el minuto a minuto de la final de la Liga de Naciones

¡Los croatas listos para la batalla!
Excited? ⚡️ #CROESP #NationsLeague #Vatreni❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/foy0XdGCBA— HNS (@HNS_CFF) June 18, 2023
🏟️🚌 ¡¡𝐘𝐀 𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐒 𝐄𝐍 𝐃𝐄 𝐊𝐔𝐈𝐏!!#VamosEspaña | #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/niSMeUMEOk— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) June 18, 2023
🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | ¡¡ESTE ES EL 𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘 DE LA FINAL!!— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) June 18, 2023
👥 Así sale la Selección española dirigida por Luis de la Fuente en De Kuip para luchar por la #NationsLeague.
🙌🏻🇪🇸 ¡¡Vamos, equipo!! ¡¡Queremos hacer historia!! #VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/B3iXRj4gob
Here it is! 🥁— HNS (@HNS_CFF) June 18, 2023
The #Croatia starting lineup for the #NationsLeague final. 🌟 #CROESP #UNL #PokažiSrce #Family #Vatreni❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/hNQ0YisUl0
👋🏻 Hola, buen día. Sean bienvenidos al minuto a minuto del compromiso entre Croacia y España, que se enfrentará por el título de la Liga de Naciones 2023. 👋🏻