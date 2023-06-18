Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Fútbol Internacional  /  Croacia vs España EN VIVO: siga el minuto a minuto de la final de la Liga de Naciones

Croacia vs España EN VIVO: siga el minuto a minuto de la final de la Liga de Naciones

Este domingo, Croacia y España se enfrentarán por el título de la Liga de Naciones 2023. Se espera un vibrante compromiso.

Por: Gol CaracolEspecialistas en Fútbol 
|
Croacia y España disputarán a juego directo el título de la Liga de Naciones 2023.
Croacia y España disputarán a juego directo el título de la Liga de Naciones 2023.
Foto: AFP.
Gol Caracol
Especialistas en Fútbol
Actualizado junio 18, 2023 01:12 PM
REFRESCAR
  • 01:12 PM
    ¡Los croatas listos para la batalla!

  • 01:12 PM
    Así fue la llegada de los futbolistas de España al estadio 🏟️

  • 01:11 PM
    ¡La titular de España, lista!

  • 01:10 PM
    ¡Así va Croacia para la final!

  • 01:07 PM
    ¡Bienvenidos! 👋🏻👋🏻

    👋🏻 Hola, buen día. Sean bienvenidos al minuto a minuto del compromiso entre Croacia y España, que se enfrentará por el título de la Liga de Naciones 2023. 👋🏻