Didier Drogba firmó y jugará con Phoenix, además de hacer parte de los dueños del equipo

El emblemático delantero marfileño disputará la segunda división del fútbol estadounidense y buscará el ascenso a la MLS, según informó por medio de sus redes sociales.
Didier Drogba volverá a jugar fútbol y lo hará con Phoenix Rising, equipo de la segunda división del fútbol estadounidense. Vale anotar que el delantero marfileño hace también parte del grupo de dueños del equipo.
Happy to announce I have signed with @PHXRIsingFC and will be part of the ownership group hoping to take Phoenix to the MLS #Drogba2PHX pic.twitter.com/h1eefmqgJL— Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 12, 2017
Can confirm...— Phoenix Rising FC | Rising Together But Separate (@PHXRisingFC) April 12, 2017
The legend @didierdrogba is coming. https://t.co/YUPv5WRbNc
#RisingAsOne #Drogba2PHX #RaiseYourGame" pic.twitter.com/NPrBpBph2A