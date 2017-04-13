Publicidad

Didier Drogba firmó y jugará con Phoenix, además de hacer parte de los dueños del equipo

260757_didierdrogbae.jpg
Didier Drogba volverá a jugar. Twitter: @didierdrogba.
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: abril 13, 2017 01:54 PM

El emblemático delantero marfileño disputará la segunda división del fútbol estadounidense y buscará el ascenso a la MLS, según informó por medio de sus redes sociales.

Didier Drogba volverá a jugar fútbol y lo hará con Phoenix Rising, equipo de la segunda división del fútbol estadounidense. Vale anotar que el delantero marfileño hace también parte del grupo de dueños del equipo.

