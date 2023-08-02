Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
MUNDIAL FEMENINO 2023 EN VIVO
SELECCIÓN COLOMBIA
JAMES RODRIGUEZ
LINDA CAICEDO
JUAN GUILLERMO CUADRADO
Logo notificaciones
Active las notificaciones para estar siempre informado del fútbol nacional e internacional con Gol Caracol.
¡Claro que sí!
No, gracias.
Gol Caracol  /  Fútbol Internacional  /  Inter Miami vs. Orlando City: minuto a minuto del partido de Lionel Messi, en la Leagues Cup
EN VIVO

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City: minuto a minuto del partido de Lionel Messi, en la Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi vuelve a la acción en Estados Unidos y buscará el paso a los cuartos de final de la Leagues Cup, en el DRV PNK Stadium.

Lionel Messi marcó un golazo en la victoria 2-1 del Inter Miami sobre Cruz Azul
Lionel Messi marcó un golazo en la victoria 2-1 del Inter Miami sobre Cruz Azul
Foto: AFP
Actualizado agosto 02, 2023 06:41 PM
REFRESCAR
  • 06:41 PM
    Nómina del Orlando City

  • 06:40 PM
    Alineación de Inter Miami