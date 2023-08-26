Publicidad

New York Red Bull vs Inter Miami EN VIVO: minuto a minuto del partido de la MLS

New York Red Bull vs Inter Miami EN VIVO: minuto a minuto del partido de la MLS

Este sábado, New York Red Bull vs Inter Miami se lleva las miradas por una nueva presentación de Lionel Messi en el fútbol norteamericano, ahora, en la MLS.

Por: Gianmarco SoteloPeriodista deportivo Gol Caracol 
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi con Inter Miami
Foto: AFP
Actualizado agosto 26, 2023 05:57 PM
REFRESCAR
  • 05:57 PM
    Así sale el New York Red Bull: el colombiano Andrés Reyes, titular

  • 05:51 PM
    La titular del Inter Miami: Lionel Messi será suplente

  • 05:11 PM
    ¡Bienvenidos al minuto a minuto de New York Red Bull vs Inter Miami!

    Nueva actuación de Lionel Messi con el Inter Miami.