Tendencias:
COLOMBIA VS. CHILE EN VIVO
LUIS DÍAZ
FALCAO GARCÍA
JAMES RODRÍGUEZ
DAVID OSPINA
Inicio  /  Fútbol Internacional  / Partidos hoy 23 de octubre: programación y horarios por TV

Partidos hoy 23 de octubre: programación y horarios por TV

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol televisados para hoy en vivo

Luis diaz-Mateus uribe- FC Porto v AC Milan
Luis Díaz celebrando su gol con el FC Porto, junto a Mateus Uribe.
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images.
Por: Gol Caracol
|

Este sábado, los partidos hoy estarán para alquilar balcón. La Serie A, la Bundesliga, la Premier League y el fútbol portugués vuelven a ver acción. Además, como es habitual, habrá alta presencia de jugadores colombianos.

Eso sí, no solo será en Europa donde el balón rodará. En Argentina, Brasil y Colombia también habrá interesantes partidos hoy.

Acá le presentamos la programación de los partidos de hoy televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se agende.

Partidos miércoles, 21 octubre - 2021

Chelsea vs. Norwich6:30 | Premier League | Star+ ESPN
Valencia CF vs. Mallorca7:00 | La Liga | DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
Salernitana vs. Empoli8:00 | Serie A Italiana | Star+
FC Bayern vs. Hoffenheim8:30 | Bundesliga | Star+ ESPN 2 Andino
VfL Wolfsburg vs. Freiburg8:30 | Bundesliga | Star+
RB Leipzig vs. Greuther Fürth8:30 | Bundesliga | Star+
Arminia Bielefeld vs. Borussia Dortmund8:30 | Bundesliga | Star+
UD Ibiza vs. Fuenlabrada9:00 | LaLiga SmartBank | DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
Wolves vs. Newcastle9:00 | Premier League | Star+
Southampton vs. Burnley9:00 | Premier League | Star+
Leeds Utd vs. Wolves9:00 | Premier League | Star+
Everton vs. Watford9:00 | Premier League | Star+
Cádiz CF vs. Alavés9:15 | La Liga | ESPN 3
Sassuolo vs. Venezia FC11:00 | Serie A Italiana | Star+
Sport Huancayo vs. Binacional11:00 | Liga 1 Perú | Fanatiz GolTV Play
Sporting Gijón vs. Real Valladolid11:15 | LaLiga SmartBank | DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
Elche vs. Espanyol11:30 | La Liga | DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
Brighton vs. Manchester City11:30 | Premier League | Star+ ESPN
Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia M'gladbach11:30 | Bundesliga | Star+ ESPN 2 Andino
Tondela vs. FC Porto12:00 | Liga portuguesa | GolTV Play GolTV
CDU San Martín vs. Alianza Atlético13:15 | Liga 1 Perú | Fanatiz GolTV Play
Gimnasia LP vs. Central Córdoba13:45 | Primera División Argentina | Fanatiz
Bologna vs. AC Milan13:45 | Serie A Italiana | Star+ ESPN
Lille vs. Stade Brestois14:00 | Francia Ligue 1 | TV5 Monde
Leganés vs. Tenerife|4:00 | LaLiga SmartBank | DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
Patriotas vs. Pereira14:00 | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR | TV CERRADA.
Sporting CP vs. Moreirense14:30 | Liga portuguesa | GolTV Play GolTV
Santos vs. América MG15:00 | Serie A Brasil | Fanatiz
Juventude vs. Ceará15:00 | Serie A Brasil | Fanatiz
U. Católica vs. Mushuc Runa15:00 | Liga Pro Ecuador | GolTV Play
Universitario vs. Cusco FC15:30 | Liga 1 Perú | Fanatiz GolTV Play
Bucaramanga vs. Deportivo Pasto16:00 | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR | TV CERRADA
Defensa y Justicia vs. Platense16:00 | Primera División Argentina | Fanatiz
Fluminense vs. CR Flamengo17:00 | Serie A Brasil | Fanatiz
Villa Española vs. Peñarol17:00 | Campeonato Uruguayo | GolTV Play GolTV
Fortaleza SC vs. At. Paranaense17:15 | Serie A Brasil | Fanatiz
9 de Octubre vs. Orense SC17:30 | Liga Pro Ecuador 1 GolTV Play
Medellín vs. Deportes Tolima18:05 | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR | TV CERRADA
Rosario Central vs. Racing Avellaneda18:15 | Primera División Argentina | Fanatiz
América vs. Tigres UANL19:00 | mx | DIRECTV Sports (610-619)
LDU Quito vs. Independiente del Valle20:00 | Liga Pro Ecuador | GolTV Play GolTV
Millonarios vs. Junior20:10 | Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR | TV CERRADA
