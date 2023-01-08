Seis equipos de la Premier League, eliminados en la tercera ronda de la FA Cup

Seis equipos de la Premier, entre ellos el Newcastle, tercero en la tabla, y el Aston Villa de Unai Emery, quedaron fuera de la Copa de Inglaterra tras perder sus encuentros de la tercera ronda.
El Newcastle fue eliminado por el Sheffield Wednesday, de tercera categoría mientras el Aston Villa cayó frente el Stevenage, de cuarta. Además, el Bournemouth y el Nottingham Forest, fueron superados por el Burnley y el Blakpool, de segunda. El Crystal Palace y el Brentford, los otros dos que se despidieron del torneo, fueron batidos por equipos de la Premier, el Southampton y el West Ham, que lograron su clasificación.
- RESULTADOS DE LOS PARTIDOS DE LA TERCERA RONDA:
- Viernes 6 de enero:
MANCHESTER UNITED (1) 3 - Everton (1) 1
- Sábado 7 de enero:
PRESTON NORTH END (2) 3 - Huddersfield Town (2) 1
TOTTENHAM (1) 1 - Portsmouth (3) 0
Gillingham (4) 0 - LEICESTER CITY (1) 1
Forest Green Rovers - Birmingham City (Aplazado por mal estado del campo)
Crystal Palace (1) 1 - SOUTHAMPTON (1) 2
READING (2) 2 - Watford (2) 0
Middlesbrough (2) 1 - BRIGHTON (1) 5
Chesterfield (5) 3 - West Bromwich (2) 3
Boreham Wood (5) 1 - Accrington Stanley (3) 1
Bournemouth (1) 2 - BURNLEY (2) 4
FLEETWOOD TOWN (3) 2 - Queens Park Rangers (2) 1
BLACKPOOL (2) 4 - Nottingham Forest (1) 1
Hull City (2) 0 - FULHAM (1) 2
Millwall (2) 0 - SHEFFIELD UNITED (2) 2
Shrewsbury Town (3) 1 - SUNDERLAND (2) 2
IPSWICH TOWN (3) 4 - Rotherham United (2) 1
Brentford (1) 0 - WEST HAM (1) 1
Coventry City (2) 3 - WREXHAM (5) 4
Luton Town (2) 1 - Wigan Athletic (2) 1
GRIMSBY TOWN (4) 1 - Burton Albion (3) 0
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY (3) 2 - Newcastle United (1) 1
Liverpool 2 - Wolverhampton 2
- Domingo 8 de enero:
DERBY COUNTY (3) 3 - Barnsley (3) 0
Bristol City (2) 1 - Swansea City (2) 1
Stockport County (4) 1 - WALSALL (4) 2
Cardiff City (2) 2 - Leeds United (1) 2
Norwich City (2) 0 - BLACKBURN ROVERS (2) 1
Hartlepool United (4) 0 - STOKE CITY (2) 3
MANCHESTER CITY (1) 4 - Chelsea (1) 0
Aston Villa (1) 1 - STEVENAGE (4) 2
- Lunes 9 de enero:
Oxford United (3) - Arsenal (1).