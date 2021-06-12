Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
⚽ PARTIDOS DE HOY
🏆 COPA AMÉRICA
COPA AMÉRICA EN VIVO
DAVID OSPINA
ATLÉTICO NACIONAL
logopopup.png
Active las notificaciones para estar siempre informado del fútbol nacional e internacional con Gol Caracol.
¡Claro que sí!
No, gracias.

Publicidad

Inicio  /  Fútbol Internacional  / Todos unidos en apoyo a Eriksen: clubes del mundo enviaron mensajes al futbolista danés

Todos unidos en apoyo a Eriksen: clubes del mundo enviaron mensajes al futbolista danés

A través de sus respectivas redes sociales, varios equipos de fútbol del mundo se pronunciaron tras lo ocurrido con el jugador en la Eurocopa.

Mensajes de clubes a Eriksen
Mensajes de clubes a Eriksen
Getty Images
Por: @Golcaracol
|

"Fue trasladado a un hospital, está estable y se le realizarán exámenes médicos de control", fueron las palabras emitidas en un comunicado oficial que llenaron de tranquilidad al mundo del fútbol, luego de lo ocurrido con Christian Eriksen.

Recordemos que el mediocampista se desmayó en el partido entre Dinamarca y Finlandia, válido por la primera fecha de la Eurocopa. Dicho encuentro se suspendió por unos minutos y al reanudarse, los finlandeses se impusieron por 0-1.

Sin embargo, lo futbolístico pasó a otro plano, ya que toda la atención estaba centrada en Eriksen. Y así lo hicieron saber a través de las redes sociales. Diferentes clubes de varios países le enviaron mensajes de apoyo a Christian.

Galatasaray , Schalke 04, Bournemouth , Genk, Nápoles , Real Madrid , Borussia Dortmund, Fútbol Club Barcelona , AC Milan, Atlético de Madrid , Inter, Atlético de Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur , Arsenal, PSG Villarreal, AS Roma, fueron algunos.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Relacionados

Fútbol Internacional

Eurocopa

Christian Eriksen

Selección Dinamarca

En GolCaracol.com toda la información del fútbol mundial En GolCaracol.com toda la información del fútbol mundial