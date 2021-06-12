Todos unidos en apoyo a Eriksen: clubes del mundo enviaron mensajes al futbolista danés

"Fue trasladado a un hospital, está estable y se le realizarán exámenes médicos de control", fueron las palabras emitidas en un comunicado oficial que llenaron de tranquilidad al mundo del fútbol, luego de lo ocurrido con Christian Eriksen.
Recordemos que el mediocampista se desmayó en el partido entre Dinamarca y Finlandia, válido por la primera fecha de la Eurocopa. Dicho encuentro se suspendió por unos minutos y al reanudarse, los finlandeses se impusieron por 0-1.
Sin embargo, lo futbolístico pasó a otro plano, ya que toda la atención estaba centrada en Eriksen. Y así lo hicieron saber a través de las redes sociales. Diferentes clubes de varios países le enviaron mensajes de apoyo a Christian.
Galatasaray , Schalke 04, Bournemouth , Genk, Nápoles , Real Madrid , Borussia Dortmund, Fútbol Club Barcelona , AC Milan, Atlético de Madrid , Inter, Atlético de Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur , Arsenal, PSG Villarreal, AS Roma, fueron algunos.
Geçmiş olsun @ChrisEriksen8!— Galatasaray SK 🇹🇷 (@GalatasaraySK) June 12, 2021
Dualarımız seninle... Kalk ayağa! 🙏
Everyone at #afcb is wishing Christian Eriksen a swift recovery 🇩🇰 🙏— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) June 12, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are also with Christian’s family. https://t.co/2edW7JPFUw
All of our thought are with you. Stay strong, Eriksen. 🇩🇰🙏— KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) June 12, 2021
Alles erdenklich Gute, Christian Eriksen, wir sind in Gedanken bei Dir!— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) June 12, 2021
In solchen Momenten ist Fußball einfach scheißegal.
Todo nuestro ánimo y nuestra fuerza para @ChrisEriksen8— ❤️🤍🏆 CAMPEONES 🏆❤️🤍 (@Atleti) June 12, 2021
Get well soon, Christian. The whole Spurs family is with you. 🤍 https://t.co/Rmwd4Wq8R6— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021
We're thinking of Christian Eriksen, his family and @DBUfodbold tonight.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 12, 2021
Wishing you all the best in your recovery, Christian ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kJzU1lkOYC
Christian Eriksen is in our thoughts at this moment 🇩🇰🙏 We pray for him and his family— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 12, 2021
👏👏VAAAAMOOOOS 👏👏— Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) June 12, 2021
¡Fuerza, Eriksen 💪! https://t.co/7nXyUfnDbC
