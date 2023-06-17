A pesar de que la
Recién empezaba el segundo tiempo, exactamente transcurría el minuto 47, cuando el central del Real Madrid saltó, ganó por los aires y conectó un potente cabezazo, imposible de atajar para el arquero Ibrahim Koné. Fiesta de la 'canarinha' y la locura no se hizo esperar en las gradas. Dicho tanto significó el 3-1 parcial, en el estadio RCDE.
Vea el gol de Eder Militao hoy, con Brasil vs. Guinea, en partido preparatorio
GOAL | Brasil 3-1 Guiné | Éder Militão pic.twitter.com/NBdKv3dO3b— VAR Tático (@vartatico) June 17, 2023
GOLO DO ÉDER MILITÃO!— Football Report (@FootballReprt) June 17, 2023
QUE BOLA DO LUCAS PAQUETÁ!
📽️ @Sohaib_Thatpic.twitter.com/4gpXrk5xHL
