Vea el gol de Eder Militao hoy, con Brasil vs. Guinea, en partido preparatorio

Ganando por la vía aérea y conectando un potente cabezazo, fiel a su estilo, llegó el gol de Eder Militao, quien puso el tercero de la 'canarinha' en este juego.

Eder Militao, jugador de la Selección Brasil, anota su gol contra Guinea
Eder Militao, jugador de la Selección Brasil, anota su gol contra Guinea
AFP
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: junio 17, 2023 04:26 PM

A pesar de que la Selección Brasil no ha presentado a su nuevo entrenador, sigue con su puesta a punto, pensando en las Eliminatorias Sudamericanas rumbo al Mundial de 2026 . En esta ocasión, midieron fuerzas contra Guinea, en compromiso preparatorio. Allí, el tercero de la 'canarinha' se dio gracias al gol de Eder Militao, quien anotó haciendo uso de su fórmula.

