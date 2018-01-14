Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
EN VIVO MUNDIAL QATAR 2022
MUNDIAL QATAR 2022
LIONEL MESSI
SELECCIÓN BRASIL
SELECCIÓN ARGENTINA
Logo notificaciones
Active las notificaciones para estar siempre informado del fútbol nacional e internacional con Gol Caracol.
¡Claro que sí!
No, gracias.

Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Información general  /  Alan Ruschel marcó su primer gol después del accidente aéreo de Chapecoense

Alan Ruschel marcó su primer gol después del accidente aéreo de Chapecoense

273095_alanruschelcelebrachapecoense140118e.jpg
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: enero 14, 2018 12:32 PM

El volante brasileño anotó frente al Tubarao y le dedicó su diana a las víctimas del siniestro ocurrido cerca a Medellín. 

Publicidad

 

Relacionados

Gol Caracol

Chapecoense

⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial ⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial