Alan Ruschel marcó su primer gol después del accidente aéreo de Chapecoense

Actualizado: enero 14, 2018 12:32 PM
El volante brasileño anotó frente al Tubarao y le dedicó su diana a las víctimas del siniestro ocurrido cerca a Medellín.
The Chapecoense survivor who went back to football, Alan Ruschel, finally scored his first goal since his comeback.— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) January 14, 2018
And obviously his celebration was to those who didn’t make it.
But if you look at this, it seems like he can see EVERY single one who died pic.twitter.com/TsjYrQJPPv
Publicidad