Barcelona y otros equipos europeos ya tienen nueva camiseta para iniciar la temporada

Después de finalizar el primer semestre, grandes conjuntos presentaron la equipación que usarán en la próxima temporada.

262963_camisabarcelonatwfcbarcelona_es.jpg
1 of 11

FC Barcelona. Twitter: @FCBarcelona_es.

262964_camisetaborussiatwbvb_espanol.jpg
2 of 11

Borussia Dortmund. Twitter: @BVB_espanol.

262966_camisetaintertwinter.jpg
3 of 11

Con esta playera Jeison Murillo se vestirá en la próxima temporada, con el Inter de Milán.

262967_camisetapsgtwpsg_inside.jpg
4 of 11

París Sanit Germain. Twitter: @PSG_inside.

262968_leicestertwlcfc.jpg
5 of 11

Leicester. Twitter: @LCFC.

262969_liverpooltwlfcsphera.jpg
6 of 11

Liverpool. Twitter: @LFCsphera.

262970_manchestercitytwmancityes.jpg
7 of 11

Manchester City. Twitter:@ManCityES.

262971_milantwac_milan.jpg
8 of 11

Carlos Bacca y Christian Zapata jugarán con la nueva camiesta del AC Milan. Twitter: @AC Milan.

262972_sampdoriatwsampdoria.jpg
9 of 11

La camiseta de Luis Fernando Muriel está lista para la temporada 2017/18. twitter: @sampdoria.

262979_romatwofficialasroma.jpg
10 of 11

AS Roma Twitter: @OfficialASRoma.

262980_bayernmunichtwfcbayernes.jpg
11 of 11

Bayern Munich. Twitter: @FCBayernES.
Actualizado: mayo 31, 2017 01:35 PM
