Barcelona y otros equipos europeos ya tienen nueva camiseta para iniciar la temporada

1 of 11
FC Barcelona. Twitter: @FCBarcelona_es.
2 of 11
Borussia Dortmund. Twitter: @BVB_espanol.
3 of 11
Con esta playera Jeison Murillo se vestirá en la próxima temporada, con el Inter de Milán.
4 of 11
París Sanit Germain. Twitter: @PSG_inside.
5 of 11
Leicester. Twitter: @LCFC.
6 of 11
Liverpool. Twitter: @LFCsphera.
7 of 11
Manchester City. Twitter:@ManCityES.
8 of 11
Carlos Bacca y Christian Zapata jugarán con la nueva camiesta del AC Milan. Twitter: @AC Milan.
9 of 11
La camiseta de Luis Fernando Muriel está lista para la temporada 2017/18. twitter: @sampdoria.
10 of 11
AS Roma Twitter: @OfficialASRoma.
11 of 11
Bayern Munich. Twitter: @FCBayernES.
Actualizado: mayo 31, 2017 01:35 PM