Estas son las nuevas camisetas que se verán en el Mundial de Rusia 2018

Varias de las selecciones compartieron las indumentarias primarias y secundarias que usarán en la máxima cita orbital del fútbol.
Países como Colombia, Alemania, España, Argentina, México, entre otros, presentaron la segunda camiseta con la que jugarán en Rusia 2018, mientras que Portugal y Corea del Sur a penas presentaron la casaca principal.
Vea las nuevas camisetas de las selecciones que estarán en Rusia 2018:
La Sele 🇨🇴— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2018
Introducing the @FCFSeleccionCol 2018 @FIFAWorldCup Away jersey.
Exclusively available now: https://t.co/tPGK3hrE5r#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/Lq2EVdUj2f
La Roja 🇪🇸@Koke6 introduces the @SeFutbol 2018 @FIFAWorldCup Away jersey.— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2018
Exclusively available now: https://t.co/YH7uXeyr3r#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/L4RHZzdHgB
Introducing the @miseleccionmx 2018 @FIFAWorldCup Away Jersey.— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2018
Exclusively available now: https://t.co/ReqjmPsG3G#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/Rb55cA5MYo
The Blue-Yellow 🇸🇪— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2018
Introducing the Sweden 2018 Away jersey.
Exclusively available now: https://t.co/UmyaSMMGPx#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/a6COjuH3IH
Die Mannschaft 🇩🇪— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2018
Introducing the @DFB_Team 2018 @FIFAWorldCup Away jersey.
Exclusively available now: https://t.co/CfcAFlJRrM#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/dDwxPb57Fs
💥💥💥💥💥 Güney Kore 2018 Dünya Kupası iç saha forması resmi satış fotoğrafları sızdı! 💥💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/ghmt4SX0Rk— esvaphane (@esvaphane) March 20, 2018
Com quinas ao peito, rumo ao Mundial! #ConquistaOSonho— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) March 19, 2018
Looking even better on our Road to Russia. #ConquerYourDream pic.twitter.com/RXA4oCvJpm
La Celeste y Blanca. 🇦🇷— adidas Football (@adidasfootball) March 20, 2018
Introducing the @Argentina 2018 @FIFAWorldCup Away jersey.
Exclusively available now: https://t.co/tEPz21MOha#HereToCreate pic.twitter.com/ANAoYf7hLi
