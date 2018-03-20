Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Información general  /  Estas son las nuevas camisetas que se verán en el Mundial de Rusia 2018

Estas son las nuevas camisetas que se verán en el Mundial de Rusia 2018

Países como Colombia, Alemania, España, Argentina, México, Portugal, Corea del Sur, entre otros, presentaron la primera y segunda camiseta con la que jugarán en Rusia 2018.

Selección Colombia ya tiene el uniforme que utilizará como visitante en el Mundial de Rusia 2018. @adidasfootball
Actualizado: marzo 20, 2018 07:19 PM

Varias de las selecciones compartieron las indumentarias primarias y secundarias que usarán en la máxima cita orbital del fútbol.

Países como Colombia, Alemania, España, Argentina, México, entre otros, presentaron la segunda camiseta con la que jugarán en Rusia 2018, mientras que Portugal y Corea del Sur a penas presentaron la casaca principal.

Lea acá:  Las camisetas de la Selección Colombia en los cinco mundiales de fútbol que participó

Vea las nuevas camisetas de las selecciones que estarán en Rusia 2018:

 

