Gareth Bale recibió la bota de oro como máximo goleador de la historia de Gales

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿@GarethBale11 has been presented with a golden boot in honour of his record-breaking goal tally for the #Wales Senior Men's Team.



Gareth has broken Ian Rush's record of 28 goals and has currently scored 30 to date.



Llongyfarchiadau 👏#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/VOvUCELOiC