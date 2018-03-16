Publicidad

Islandia tiene sus camisetas listas para el Mundial de Rusia 2018

Con un video y en redes sociales, Islandia presentó en sociedad la vestimenta que usarán en su debut oficial en los mundiales de fútbol, en el que enfrentarán a Argentina, Croacia y Nigeria, en el grupo D.

276306_lacamis.jpg
La camiseta de Islandia para el Mundial de Rusia 2018. OFICIA ISLANDIA
Actualizado: marzo 16, 2018 08:09 AM

