Islandia tiene sus camisetas listas para el Mundial de Rusia 2018

Actualizado: marzo 16, 2018 08:09 AM
Con un video y en redes sociales, los islandeses presentaron en sociedad la vestimenta que usarán en su debut oficial en los mundiales de fútbol, en el que enfrentarán a Argentina, Croacia y Nigeria, en el grupo D.
🇮🇸⚽️ "Legends are born without warning" ⚽️🇮🇸— Erreà Sport (@ErreaOfficial) March 15, 2018
The new Iceland jersey is here. Make it yours 👉 https://t.co/68Rxi5Hxoh#FyrirIsland @footballiceland pic.twitter.com/OvZbEZDeGY
The white one is our 2nd kit.— Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) March 15, 2018
The red one is the goalkeeper kit.#fyririsland #teamiceland pic.twitter.com/q1lJIgGzbs