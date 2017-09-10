Publicidad

Gol Caracol  /  Información general  /  James Rodríguez, de la cancha al papel

James Rodríguez, de la cancha al papel

Twitter: @theemptyhead
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: septiembre 10, 2017 11:07 AM

El artista japonés Sanil dibujó el rostro del colombiano, quedó tan parecido que el Bayern Múnich publicó el video en sus redes sociales. ¿Qué opina de esta obra de arte?

Vea también: Listo el acuerdo para que Yerry Mina llegue al Barcelona

