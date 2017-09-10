James Rodríguez, de la cancha al papel

El artista japonés Sanil dibujó el rostro del colombiano, quedó tan parecido que el Bayern Múnich publicó el video en sus redes sociales. ¿Qué opina de esta obra de arte?
Vea también:
Drawing James Rodriguez in Bayern Munich kit @JamesRodriguez @FCBayernUS @FCBayern @FCBayernEN #JamesRodriguez #BayernMunich #Colombia pic.twitter.com/DJrcbmUeHa— SanilArtist (@theemptyhead) August 8, 2017
Otros dibujos de Sanil:
Drawing #isco @isco_alarcon @realmadrid @adidasfootball @ChampionsLeague @LaLiga #realmadrid #ChampionsLeague #ucl #LaLiga #RMFC #FANART pic.twitter.com/lC75WxldO2— SanilArtist (@theemptyhead) September 7, 2017
Drawing iker casillas @IkerCasillas @FCPorto @NBFootball @newbalance @NewBalanceUSA #ikercasillas #ESPvsITA #SpainItaly #moratagoal pic.twitter.com/xtuYj6UBHB— SanilArtist (@theemptyhead) September 3, 2017
Drawing @realmadrid player @GarethBale11 @adidasfootball @ChampionsLeague ..#garethbale #RealMadrid #UCLdraw #UCL #Welsh #LaLiga #football pic.twitter.com/Ug8nDQVMLX— SanilArtist (@theemptyhead) August 25, 2017
Congratulation @MarceloM12 #M12 on winning spanish #supercup2017 , @LigaChampionsID and #elclasico— SanilArtist (@theemptyhead) August 17, 2017
.@realmadrid @adidasfootball #marcelo pic.twitter.com/DqnQXBtZlJ
An era of the best trio MSN has come to an end.@neymarjr @TeamMessi @LuisSuarez9 @FCBarcelona @ChampionsLeague #msn #Neymar #NeymarPSG pic.twitter.com/OMD8TTcjR0— SanilArtist (@theemptyhead) August 3, 2017
Drawing french footballer @paulpogba in @ManUtd jersey by @adidassoccer— SanilArtist (@theemptyhead) July 29, 2017
.#paulpogba #manchesterunited #MUFC #MUFC_FAMILY #pogba #pogback pic.twitter.com/5qxxIBiQlp
Drawing the legend of @ChelseaFC Frank Lampard.— SanilArtist (@theemptyhead) July 6, 2017
フランクランパード描いてみました。
.#lampard #PremierLeague #chelseafc #サッカー #横浜 #東京 #サッカー好き #絵描き pic.twitter.com/fPaQ2SctBf
Drawing of #French @AntoGriezmann @atletienglish #antoinegriezmann #LaLiga #France #Football #soccer #横浜 #サッカーすき #サッカー部RT pic.twitter.com/RLyybrOGwS— SanilArtist (@theemptyhead) June 24, 2017
Drawing of Spanish player sergio ramos. @SergioRamos from @realmadrid .— SanilArtist (@theemptyhead) June 19, 2017
Hope you like it. 😊 pic.twitter.com/HMgviB8HOd
