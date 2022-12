“No tengo ninguna participación en el episodio”, dice Robinho sobre el caso de violencia sexual

(FILES) This file photo taken on September 28, 2013 shows AC Milan's Brazilian forward Robinho during the Italian Seria A football match AC Milan vs Sampdoria, on Septembre 28, 2013, in San Siro stadium in Milan. A Milan court on November 23, 2017 sentenced former AC Milan and Brazil forward Robinho aka Robson de Souza Santos to nine years in jail for gang raping a 22-year-old Albanian woman in a Milan disco on January 22, 2013. Robinho, who is now playing for Brazil team Atletico Mineiro, was found guilty of committing the rape with five other people. / AFP PHOTO / Olivier MORIN